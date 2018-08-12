Pedestrian killed on Green Springs Hwy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Pedestrian killed on Green Springs Hwy

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL

A man was struck and killed on Green Springs Highway late Saturday night.

Birmingham police say it is unknown who or what struck the pedestrian.

The accident happened in the 2300 block of Green Springs.

This story is developing.

