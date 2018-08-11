Johnny Manziel better, but Alouettes stumble at end - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Johnny Manziel better, but Alouettes stumble at end

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) passes during first-half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) passes during first-half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) loses control of the ball under pressure from Ottawa Redblacks' Corey Tindal (28) during the half of a Canadian Football League game Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in ... (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) loses control of the ball under pressure from Ottawa Redblacks' Corey Tindal (28) during the half of a Canadian Football League game Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in ...
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) loses control of the ball during the half of a Canadian Football League game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) loses control of the ball during the half of a Canadian Football League game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Johnny Manziel eliminated the interceptions but couldn't generate enough offense for the Montreal Alouettes in a 24-17 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night.

After throwing four first-half interceptions last week in his Montreal debut, Manziel was 16 of 26 for 168 yards without an interception. He also ran three times for 36 yards, with his fumble at the goal line recovered for a third-quarter touchdown by center Kristian Matte.

Ottawa broke a tie with 15 seconds left on William Powell's 10-yard touchdown run.

Montreal is 1-7 this season and has won just once in 19 games going back a year.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats three weeks ago. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, played in two exhibition games for Hamilton, but couldn't get on the field behind starter Jeremiah Masoli in the regular season. Montreal's 50-11 home loss to Hamilton last week was his first regular-season action since December 2015 with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Trevor Harris was 44 of 54 for 487 yards and a touchdown for the East-leading Redblacks (5-3). He threw a second-quarter interception that Chris Ackie returned for a touchdown.

Powell had 17 carries for 104 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

    Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-11 04:59:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:15:13 GMT
    A Ground Service Agent is accused of stealing an empty airliner and taking it on a deadly joyride. (Source: John Waldron/CNN)A Ground Service Agent is accused of stealing an empty airliner and taking it on a deadly joyride. (Source: John Waldron/CNN)

    Alaska Airlines says there was an "unauthorized take-off" of an airplane and witnesses reported a jet being chased by military planes near Sea-Tac International Airport.

    More >>

    Alaska Airlines says there was an "unauthorized take-off" of an airplane and witnesses reported a jet being chased by military planes near Sea-Tac International Airport.

    More >>

  • Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville

    Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville

    Saturday, August 11 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 02:54:56 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:14:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). A protester confronts riot gear-clad police on the campus of the University of Virginia during a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Steve Helber). A protester confronts riot gear-clad police on the campus of the University of Virginia during a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
    The city of Charlottesville marked the anniversary of last summer's white supremacist violence that sent ripples through the country with largely peaceful vigils, but police had a brief confrontation with students...More >>
    The city of Charlottesville marked the anniversary of last summer's white supremacist violence that sent ripples through the country with largely peaceful vigils, but police had a brief confrontation with students angry over their heavy presence.More >>

  • GOP uncertain as Rep. Chris Collins ends re-election bid

    GOP uncertain as Rep. Chris Collins ends re-election bid

    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:14:22 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:13:15 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep Chris Collins says he will no longer run for re-election after being charged with insider trading. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep Chris Collins says he will no longer run for re-election after being charged with insider trading. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep Chris Collins says he will no longer run for re-election after being charged with insider trading.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep Chris Collins says he will no longer run for re-election after being charged with insider trading.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly