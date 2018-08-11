Wes: Tracking isolated storms to the north

REST OF TONIGHT: A surge of drier air in the mid-levels is keeping our area dry this evening. I’m going to keep a mention of a passing shower or storm in the overnight forecast for areas to the far north. I’m tracking storms moving south across Tennessee and this wet weather may hold together long enough to reach our northern counties. Otherwise, I’m expecting a mostly clear sky, with lows in the 70s. Areas to the north will also notice a more-crisp feel to the air Sunday morning, with lows in the 60s.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: The dry air aloft should actually help us out with less hazy viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower. Look to the northeast after sunset and you may begin to notice some of the Perseid’s tonight. The peak actually occurs late tomorrow night, with the possibility of over 50s meteors and hour. We also have a new moon this weekend so this should help with viewing conditions.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Sunday is going to be another very hot day, with highs in the 90s, and most areas will remain dry, with only isolated showers and storms. The hot and mostly dry pattern will linger into Monday and Tuesday of next week. There will be a few isolated storms on the radar during the afternoon and evening. The deeper moisture will start to build in during the mid-week timeframe, so the coverage of storms and showers will become more-widespread after Wednesday. This will be the typical heat driven storms. So any rain related delays should be temporary. I will have more specifics on the rain chances for next week in my forecast this evening on WBRC Fox6. Fred Hunter will also have updates at 5 a.m. on our Sunday morning news.

