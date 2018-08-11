Shooting at Linn Park leaves elderly man with life-threatening i - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Shooting at Linn Park leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries

(Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC) (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have a person of interest detained after a shooting at Linn Park.

Police say the 65-year-old victim has life-threatening injuries. The victim is reportedly homeless.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of 20th St. N.

This story is developing.

