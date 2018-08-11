B'ham drive-by shooting injures 2 people, including 16-year-old - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham drive-by shooting injures 2 people, including 16-year-old

(Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people with injuries.

Police say two people have non-life-threatening injuries, including a 16-year-old, from the shooting.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says there is no one in custody.

This story is developing.

