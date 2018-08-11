The Latest: In wake of book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault, then-director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, center, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, befo...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and her book critical of President Donald Trump (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: "Lowlife."

Manigault Newman claims in an upcoming book, "Unhinged," that Trump used racial slurs on the set of his reality show "The Apprentice." She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.

On Saturday, reporters asked Trump if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: "Lowlife. She's a lowlife."

Manigault Newman was a contestant on Trump's "The Apprentice" reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

The book is set for release Tuesday. The White House has already slammed it as "riddled with lies and false accusations."

___

12:15 a.m.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.

The claim is included in her memoir, "Unhinged," which is scheduled to be released Aug. 14. The Associated Press purchased an early copy. The White House says the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

In the book, Manigault Newman painted the president as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

She writes, "I rejected what other people said about him because they didn't know him like I did. I had to go through the pain of witnessing his racism with my own eyes, and hearing it with my own ears, many times, until I couldn't deny it any longer."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.