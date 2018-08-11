First Alert Weather: Hot, humid conditions continue

Areas of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms are expected in counties to the south where there is still a more abundant supply of moisture, but on balance, conditions will be more stable across Central Alabama with hot afternoon temperatures generally in the 92-94 degree range.

The could be some additional areas of patchy fog re-developing overnight as temperatures fall to near the dew point level, around 70-72. Winds Sunday will continue in a west/northwest flow pattern and again the best rain chances, if any, will be in areas to the south and west.

By Monday, a relatively weak ridge of high pressure will remain anchored over the area but again the better chance for scattered rain areas will be to the south. Tuesday and Wednesday the high pressure will shift to the east but rain will remain isolated until the second half of the week.

A more pronounced south-westerly wind flow will return Thursday and Friday as a series of weather disturbances rotate across the region ahead of an approaching cold front. This will reintroduce rain chances especially across the northern tier of counties in Central Alabama.

