Shooting at Tuscaloosa club shuts down Culver Road

Authorities have confirmed that the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. this morning at the Good Times Lounge.

Initial reports indicate that three people were shot. They were transferred to DCH with no known life-threatening injuries. The victims are providing limited cooperation at this time.

The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. Authorities state that Culver Road will remain closed for several hours while they process the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

