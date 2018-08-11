Art show raises money for families of Capital Gazette shooting victims

Artists in Annapolis, MD, are joining forces to help the victims of the Maryland newspaper shooting and their families. (Source: WBAL via CNN)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WBAL/CNN) – Local artists are coming together in Annapolis, MD, to remember and help the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting and their families.

Part coffeehouse, part wine bar and art gallery, 49 West Street's current art show, "Love Annapolis," is different than what they've done in the past. Instead of featuring one artist, they have many.

"Within 24 hours we had 20 to 25 artists who were like, 'Yes, I'm donating a piece,'" said Jimi Haha, an artist and musician.

Artists jumped at the idea to donate, because 100 percent of the proceeds will support a fund to honor the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting.

"There's also a beautiful feeling to it, too, and I also knew that our town, everyone in this small town, was coming together," said Jeff Huntington, a street artist.

Fellow artist Mark Peria also jumped at the chance to contribute, in his own special way.

"I don't have money to donate, so I have art to donate," said Peria, who used unusual ingredients like potassium nitrate and sugar in his donated painting.

But Peria said more than physical materials were needed to create his piece.

"Strong emotions spark creativity, and it's a mixture of sadness, confusion, a little bit of anger," he said. "And all that together, I didn't know how to process it, and this is one way of dealing with it."

Anyone who wants to support the cause and bid on the art can do so until at least the end of the month.

