First Alert Weather: Saturday morning fog

Areas of fog may linger through 8 AM Saturday morning. Visibility could drop to less than one mile in some areas.

Following the passage of a series of disturbances across Central Alabama, high pressure will build strength beginning today with drying conditions for the beginning of the weekend. Any remaining rain areas will be more likely across southern counties, however, another influx of moisture will return by Sunday leading to another increase in showers especially to the south in the late afternoon hours Sunday.

There will again be limited shower activity beginning Monday with plenty of moisture across the region. Rain chances may be slightly lower Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another ridge of high pressure continues re-building strength over the Southeast but this drying trend will again be short-lived with higher rain chances returning over the northern sections beginning Thursday.

Expect highs today to range from 91-95. Overnight lows will continue warm and muggy, only falling into the 70-73 degree range, about average for this time of year. For the record, Dog Days which traditionally stretch from July 3 through August 11, officially ends today.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.