Concussion insurance offered to IA high school athletes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Concussion insurance offered to IA high school athletes

Iowa is now joining other states in offering concussion insurance for student athletes. (Source: CNN) Iowa is now joining other states in offering concussion insurance for student athletes. (Source: CNN)

WATERLOO, IA (KWWL/CNN) – You've heard of life insurance and health insurance, but what about coverage specifically targeting concussions?

Such insurance does exist, and it's now available to student athletes in the state of Iowa.

Concussions that occur during athletic events can be dangerous, and treatment can be costly.

"If you have a significant concussion and you need a lot of follow-up and going back and referrals and some therapy and things like that, it could be in the tens of thousands of dollars," said Sandy Byard with the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

That's why coverage from the HeadStrong Concussion Insurance Program is now being offered to Iowa high school athletes.

Byard explained how it works.

"It's zero deductible, zero copay. If you already have private health insurance, it's a secondary plan. So, it would pay for the copay or your deductible if you had one, or if you don't have any insurance at all it pays 100 percent of the coverage," she said.

But there's a catch.

The Iowa Farm Bureau wrote on Facebook that the insurance is for IHSAA-sanctioned sports only, which includes "the boys sports teams and the girls who play on those boys sports teams."

The bureau wrote:

The coverage is for all students (boys and girls) in grades 9 – 12 practicing or playing interscholastic sports sanctioned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, which includes the boys sports teams (and the girls who play on those boys teams, such as girls who wrestle or play football) and the cheerleaders for those boys sports teams. Girls high school sports teams are sanctioned through the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which doesn’t have a program at this time.

So, many girls won't be covered by the insurance.

But Byard said the insurance is a positive step when it comes to concussions and their treatment.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction with protecting students and making sure they get the appropriate medical care they need," she said.

Iowa is the 7th state to offer concussion insurance from HeadStrong.

Copyright 2018 KWWL via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Concussion insurance offered to IA high school athletes

    Concussion insurance offered to IA high school athletes

    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-08-11 09:54:18 GMT

    Iowa is now joining several other states in offering concussion insurance for student athletes.

    More >>

    Iowa is now joining several other states in offering concussion insurance for student athletes.

    More >>

  • Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:22 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-08-11 09:53:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>

  • Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:11:51 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-08-11 09:53:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly