Plane stolen from Seattle airport; crashed near island

An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

Law enforcement officials said the plane crashed near Ketron Island off the coast of Washington state, KIRO reported.

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reported the airplane thief was a suicidal 29-year-old man from Pierce County, WA, according to KIRO.

"This is not a terrorist incident," a sheriff's office representative said.

NBC News reported that U.S. Coast Guard rescue boats were headed to the scene.

Witnesses had described a jet being chased by military planes near the airport before the crash.

The sheriff's office confirmed that F-15 fighter jets were scrambled to keep the plane out of harm's way and "people on the ground safe."

Told F 15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harms way and people on ground safe. Yay air force . They may not admit for a few days. But is true.. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Sea-Tac operations have resumed as normal, airport officials said.

