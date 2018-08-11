In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault, then-director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, center, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, befo... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault, then-director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, center, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, befo...

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: "Lowlife."

Manigault Newman claims in an upcoming book, "Unhinged," that Trump used racial slurs on the set of his reality show "The Apprentice." She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.

On Saturday, reporters asked Trump during an event at his golf club in New Jersey if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: "Lowlife. She's a lowlife."

Manigault Newman was a contestant on Trump's "The Apprentice" reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

The book is set for release Tuesday. The White House has already slammed it as "riddled with lies and false accusations."

The Associated Press purchased a copy of the book ahead of its release. In the book, Manigault Newman claims without evidence that tapes exist of Trump using the N-word repeatedly on the reality show's set. She acknowledges she had never been able to obtain or hear the tapes but said three unnamed sources had described their contents.

She alleges that Trump has exhibited signs of a "mental decline that could not be denied" and says she went as far as printing out a study linking Diet Coke consumption to dementia and strokes and putting it in his briefing stack. She also described him as a man who "loved conflict, chaos and confusion; he loved seeing people argue or fight."

Manigault Newman also alleges that Trump allies tried to buy her silence after she left the White House, offering her $15,000 a month to serve in a "senior position" on his 2020 re-election campaign along with a stringent nondisclosure agreement. She says when she turned down the offer, she received letters from Trump's lawyers telling her to stay quiet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Peaceful events, heavy security mark rally anniversary

    Peaceful events, heavy security mark rally anniversary

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-08-11 04:44:22 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-08-11 21:30:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally, speaks with reporters at the spot where her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The governor has declar...(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally, speaks with reporters at the spot where her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The governor has declar...

    Police are blocking off streets and mobilizing hundreds of officers for the anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, alarming activists who plan to rally against the hatred that...

    More >>

    Police are blocking off streets and mobilizing hundreds of officers for the anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, alarming activists who plan to rally against the hatred that shocked the nation.

    More >>

  • List grows of people said to know of Ohio St. doctor's abuse

    List grows of people said to know of Ohio St. doctor's abuse

    Saturday, August 11 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-08-11 14:14:12 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-08-11 21:30:13 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. The list of Ohio State officials said to have kn...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. The list of Ohio State officials said to have kn...
    Several former students and student-athletes at Ohio State University have described sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at the university from 1978 until he retired in 1998.More >>
    Several former students and student-athletes at Ohio State University have described sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at the university from 1978 until he retired in 1998.More >>

  • Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

    Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-08-11 04:59:27 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-08-11 21:30:11 GMT
    Alaska Airlines says there was an "unauthorized take-off" of an airplane and witnesses reported a jet being chased by military planes near Sea-Tac International Airport.More >>
    Alaska Airlines says there was an "unauthorized take-off" of an airplane and witnesses reported a jet being chased by military planes near Sea-Tac International Airport.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly