Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem.

Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before the exhibition opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday night. Lynch also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.

No other players on either team demonstrated during the anthem, with the Lions all standing together with locked arms.

The league and the players' union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, or remain in the locker room.

Several players throughout the league demonstrated on Thursday night. President Donald Trump lashed out against them earlier Friday, claiming on Twitter that "most of them are unable to define" what they're demonstrating against.

