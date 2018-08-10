FIRST ALERT: Few storms possible over the weekend

We had one severe storm this evening shortly before 8 p.m. that produced a wind gust of 53 mph at the Bessemer airport. We saw a good swath of strong winds as it moved to the east-southeast. Few trees were reported down as well. We can't rule out a stray shower before midnight, but I do expect us to remain fairly quiet tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

The weekend is shaping up drier than previous days with a slight chance for afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances are around 20 percent on Saturday and 30 percent on Sunday.

Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will likely stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for a few storms. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few spots could see heat indices near the triple digits.

Get ready for the Perseid Meteor Shower! It will peak this weekend with 60-70 meteors per hour expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate with a mostly clear sky and a new moon.

If you are traveling to the beach this weekend there is a 40 percent chance for storms on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

If you are traveling to the mountains this weekend, there is a 30 percent rain chance on Saturday and a 50 percent on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for highs.

NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances could slightly increase a little as we head into Monday. Rain chances look to ramp up as we head into next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 90s next week. Pretty typical for August.

