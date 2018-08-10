Polygon will soon dictate tornado warning sirens in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency will launch a new tornado warning system at the end of the month that will change how sirens work around the county.

When a tornado warning is in effect for Jefferson County, the National Weather Service issues a polygon for a specific area that is in the direct path of the possible or spotted tornado.

That's when the Jefferson County EMA will now sound the sirens located only in that polygon.

Even though polygon warnings from the NWS have existed for years, the county did not have the ability to sound only those sirens but would have to sound them around the entire county. This update changes that.

“We are eliminating the false alarms that most of these folks are getting, which causes complacency. And we don’t want complacency when it comes to a life-threatening event such as a tornado,” says Emergency Management Officer Chris Tate.

They will be testing the sirens August 28-30 in different regions of the county from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Barring any malfunctions, the system will go live August 31.

