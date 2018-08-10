Brookwood hospital not out of the clear yet, despite being removed from immediate jeopardy status

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center says it’s now no longer in immediate jeopardy of losing Medicare and Medicaid services, but the hospital is not out of the woods just yet.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) says Brookwood has 60 days to come into compliance.

CMS says while the immediate jeopardy has been lifted, the hospital remains in noncompliance status “to fix the deficiencies cited to protect the health and safety of patients.”

