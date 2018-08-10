Brookwood Baptist Medical Center still in noncompliance status; must work to improve patient safety

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center remains in jeopardy of losing federal funding. We thought the hospital was in the clear last night but in a statement, the CEO left out the fact the hospital isn't out of the woods yet.

Brookwood told us last night they had reached an agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), but they didn’t say is the hospital remains in noncompliance status and must work to improve patient safety within 60 days. CMS says that is the new deadline for this hospital to comply.

Local attorney Tommy James who handles these type cases says patient safety has to be top priority.

"They should be doing everything in their power to right the ship. But the problems are so overwhelming over there it seems like based on the surveys, based on calls I’ve been getting..just based on talk in the community, that it’s going to be big fix. This isn't an easy fix,” James said.

Some of the steps Brookwood says it needs to take to improve patient safety include:

Decentralizing cardiac telemetry monitoring,

Enhancing policies and procedures

Providing additional staff education

-Monitoring located on each of the designated telemetry units

CMS says it will resurvey the hospital soon to make sure its protecting patients.

