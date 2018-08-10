Hillcrest HS punter kicking for cancer research

Football season is just two weeks away and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa senior Jay Bramblett is going the extra yard on and off the field.

“I want to be able to change someone’s life," Bramblett said.

And he’s doing exactly that this football season. He’s teaming up with Kick-It Champion, a charity that helps raise money for childhood cancer.

“I realized my mom works with a lot of cancer patients at Children’s Hospital, and it's close to my heart," added Bramblett.

For every yard the Notre Dame commitment punts, he raises money from those who have made pledges or donations.

“$3,000 is about a weeks worth of research for one kid. A lot of kids that have cancer aren’t fortunate enough to play football or any other sport so I feel like it’s my job to use my platform to get the word out," Bramblett said.

Bramblett’s goal is to kick 2,200 yards and raise more than $3,000, but his biggest challenge is he plays quarterback, too.

“I hope he doesn't kick for 2,200 yards because that means we're punting a little too much, but if he had the number of opportunities, I'm sure he could reach that," said Hillcrest head football coach Sam Adams.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to get more than that because it’s just going to keep raising the number and that’s the goal," said Bramblett.

For those who want to donate or make a pledge, you can go to kickit.org and type in Bramblett's name.