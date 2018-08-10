FIRST ALERT: Small rain chances over the weekend

After morning showers and a few storms across central Alabama, most of the rain this afternoon and evening has been confined to our south in parts of Montgomery and south Alabama.

A few storms will still be possible this evening across central Alabama as temperatures begin to cool back into the 80s and eventually into the 70s.

If you are going to the concert at Oak Mountain this evening, there’s a chance for rain initially and then showers and storms will dissipate.

Get ready for the Perseid Meteor Shower! It will peak this weekend with 60-70 meteors per hour expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights.

The weather should cooperate with a mostly clear sky and a new moon.

The weekend is shaping up drier with a slight chance for afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The sky will likely stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for a few storms. Heat indices should be in the mid to upper 90s.

If you are traveling to the beach this weekend, there is a 40% chance for storms on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

If you are traveling to the mountains this weekend, there is a 30% rain chance on Saturday and a 50% on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for highs.

The next big thing: Rain chances could slightly increase a little as we head into Monday. Rain chances look to ramp up as we head into next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will likely stay around 90 next week.

Enjoy your weekend!

