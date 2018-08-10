Alabama congresswoman proposes minimum wage raises by region

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell released a statement saying it's time minimum wage is raised. But not nationally - regionally.

"The wage floor must be raised, but it must be done it in a way that makes sense for each local economy. A dollar in New York City does not go as far as a dollar in rural Alabama, and we need a minimum wage policy that accounts for these differences," Rep. Sewell said.

Possum Johnson, a parent whose children make minimum wage, likes the idea of the proposal.

"We got a lot of high school children that work. Who work fast food jobs. They got senior fees and they got stuff and it make it hard on the parents," Johnson said.

Under the regional minimum wage plan, pay rates would hike for Alabama. The current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The regional minimum wage would go to $9.80 an hour.

If the proposal stands up in court it would not change Birmingham's minimum wage of $10.10 an hour.

"It will make a bid difference. A lot of people have kids, they have to take care of. $7.25 is not enough for anybody to make no money," Marquita Morris said

Those pushing a change of the minimum wage like the idea.

"Still not a living wage, but it definitely would be an improvement for people working the same job for a long time and never got the raises they were promised," Sherrette Spicer said.

Rep. Sewell wants to joins other lawmakers and introduce the regional minimum wage high in the fall.

