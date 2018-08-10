Brookwood Baptist Medical Center patients hopeful hospital take appropriate steps after CMS ruling

Some Brookwood Baptist Medical Center patients are breathing a sigh of relief after learning the hospital is not shutting down.

"Hopefully they will square this away and everything will go on as normal," Freddie Young said.

That's the hope for all patients at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. The CEO announced late Thursday night there will would be no termination of coverage for payments for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was threatening to pull the coverage because of problems at the hospital involving patient safety, including the death of three patients.

Here are some of the steps the Brookwood Baptist has taken to improve patient safety:

Decentralizing cardiac telemetry monitoring

Enhancing policies and procedures

Providing additional staff education

Monitoring located on each of the designated telemetry units

Brookwood patients hope this takes care of the problem.

"That is what I'm hoping they do. I'm hoping they do it because it's a convenience for me and, like I said, this is where I have my doctor," Young said.

But the CMS is still sending a word of caution to Brookwood.

"The immediate jeopardies have been abated at this time, but the hospital remains in noncompliance status and must work to correct the deficiencies cited to protect the health and safety of the facility's patients," CMS said in a press release.

