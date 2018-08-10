Phillies acquire 1B Justin Bour from Miami

By ROB MAADDI
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins for a minor league pitcher.
Bour is batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. He's expected to be a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia, where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.
The left-handed hitting Bour has a .347 on-base percentage. The 30-year-old hit .289 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs last season.
The Marlins got Single-A left-hander McKenzie Mills. The Phillies also will receive $466,129 from Miami, which is half of Bour's remaining salary this year.
Bour is earning $3.4 million after winning in arbitration. He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.
The Phillies acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month.
They entered a three-game series in San Diego on Friday night with a one-game lead over Atlanta and 5 ½ games ahead of Washington.
