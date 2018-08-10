Worley to face challenge for Democratic Party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - As Alabama Democrats head into what they hope will be a rebuilding year, some are arguing for new party leadership.

The Alabama Democratic Party executive committee meets Saturday in Montgomery to elect a chair person. Longtime chairwoman Nancy Worley will face a challenge from Montgomery attorney Peck Fox.

Fox said it is crucial the party develop a functional infrastructure, fundraising operation and field operation. Fox said Democrats have a "window of opportunity" in the 2018 elections and can't afford to miss it.

Worley has served as the party's chairwoman since 2013. She said the party has substantially reduced debt and is fielding more candidates during her tenure.

Once Alabama's dominant party, Democrats had been obliterated from statewide office until last year's election of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.