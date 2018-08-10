Alabama man indicted in death of woman killed with bat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Birmingham-area man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Records show 41-year-old Jon Rodney Bowden of Gardendale was indicted Thursday in Jefferson County in the slaying of 47-year-old Theresa Lynn Miller.

Al.com reports the mother of three young daughters was found dead in her home in March by a relative who became worried after not hearing from her.

Bowden was later arrested after police got a call about a man who appeared to be homeless and fit his description.

Bowden has been jailed since March 21 on bonds totaling more than $255,000. A defense attorney appointed to represent Bowden didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

