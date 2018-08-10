Former investigator avoid sex abuse sentence with plea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama sheriff's investigator will avoid prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a middle school student.

WHNT-TV reports 64-year-old Roland Campos was sentenced to a year on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree sex abuse. He used to work for the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Huntsville.

Campos was initially charged with a felony that could have meant prison time, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in an agreement with prosecutors.

Campos was arrested in 2017 after a middle school student reported the man had sexually abused her. He resigned from the sheriff's office the same day.

Campos was previously the subject of an investigation into sex abuse allegations a decade ago, but a state investigation concluded the allegations were unfounded.

