Paul Rudd will star opposite Paul Rudd in a new Netflix comedy series

Paul Rudd is the latest movie star to make the leap to TV. The Ant-Man and the Wasp superhero and all-around hilarious dude has signed on to lead a comedy series called Living With Yourself for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rudd will play dual roles in the eight-episode first season as an unhappy man who undergoes a highly experimental treatment to become a better person. He will also play the new and improved person who replaces the original man. The series asks the question, "do you really want to be a better person once you find out what it takes?" It's Netflix's second "unorthodox treatment" comedy with movie stars after Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, which comes out next month.

The series was created by Daily Show alum Timothy Greenberg and will be directed by Little Miss Sunshine's Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The rest of the cast has not been filled in yet, but with double the Rudd, who else do you really need? The show was originally ordered to pilot by IFC, but it fell through at the small network due to budgetary constraints. Netflix, however, has seemingly unlimited resources, and has hired an Avenger for the lead role, so good for them!

Rudd has previously appeared in Wet Hot American Summer and the Netflix prequel and sequel series, Clueless and the movie Moon. Other memorable TV appearances include Friends, Parks and Recreation and Reno 911.

