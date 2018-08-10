Paul Rudd will star opposite Paul Rudd in a new Netflix comedy series

Flip or Flop isn't dead yet.More >>
Flip or Flop isn't dead yet.More >>
Paul Rudd is the latest movie star to make the leap to TVMore >>
Paul Rudd is the latest movie star to make the leap to TVMore >>
Everyone's favorite up-and-coming comedienne Midge is back with her lovingly dysfunctional family in the first trailer for the second season of Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMore >>
Everyone's favorite up-and-coming comedienne Midge is back with her lovingly dysfunctional family in the first trailer for the second season of Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMore >>
Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.More >>
Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.