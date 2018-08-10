Jill: A quiet radar turns stormy this afternoon, especially south

Scattered storms are once again expected to develop Friday afternoon and move east with time. Just like yesterday, the strongest will produce gusty winds, blinding rain and frequent lightning. I think the greatest coverage sets up south of I-20. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.



If you are going to the concert at Oak Mountain this evening, there’s a chance for rain initially and then showers and storms will dissipate.



This weekend, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks! 60-70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate.



Temperatures are going to be in the 90s this weekend and there will be isolated showers and storms, but nothing widespread. It will be a good weekend to spend several hours outside, but just stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen.



If you are traveling to the beach this weekend there is a 40 percent chance for storms on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.



If you are traveling to the mountains this weekend, there is a 30 percent rain chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for highs.



Next week features highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances daily will be in the 20-30 percent range but climb towards the end of the week.



