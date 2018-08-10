Kym's Kreations: Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

8 oz. large strawberries

1 8 ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup graham cracker crumbs

Directions:

Rinse strawberries and cut around the top of the strawberry. Remove the top and clean out with a fruit huller or paring knife, if necessary (some of them are hollow already.) Prep all of the strawberries and set aside.

In a medium bowl with a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese and lemon juice until soft. Add whipping cream and beat with an electric mixer until batter becomes thick. Add the sugar and continue to beat until stiff. Add cream cheese mix to a piping bag or Ziploc with the corner snipped off. Fill the strawberries with cheesecake mixture.

Once strawberries are filled, sprinkle or dip the tops with graham cracker crumbs. If not serving immediately, refrigerate until serving.

