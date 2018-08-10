Justin Timberlake book coming in October - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Justin Timberlake book coming in October

NEW YORK (AP) - Justin Timberlake is looking back.

The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" will feature images from his personal archives and "anecdotes, reflections and observations." The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut. Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the "important people and places" behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.

According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with 'N Sync to his skits on "Saturday Night Live."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess

    The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess

    Friday, August 10 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:22:40 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-10 18:05:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...
    Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>
    Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>

  • Kansas governor questions opponent's role in vote counting

    Kansas governor questions opponent's role in vote counting

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-08-10 18:04:56 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

  • Man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair

    Man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair

    Friday, August 10 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:04:02 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-08-10 18:03:00 GMT
    A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.More >>
    A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly