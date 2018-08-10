Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) - A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was taking photos of a band at a Massachusetts restaurant.

Peter Simon tells The Boston Globe he was on an assignment for The Martha's Vineyard Times at Lola's in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday when Murray accosted him, swore at him and threatened him.

Simon, who is singer Carly Simon's brother, said the band invited him and he was not there to take pictures of Murray. A police report says Murray told police Simon was taking pictures of him.

The report says Murray was "visibly upset" and said Simon was harassing him.

No one was charged.

Murray's entertainment lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

