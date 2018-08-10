Homewood Gourmet: Creamy Chicken and Black Bean Enchiladas

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

6 (10-inch) flour tortillas

1 (8-ounce) shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

2 cups heavy cream

Directions:

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add onion and cumin, and sauté 5 minutes. Add green chiles; sauté 1 minute. Stir in cream cheese, chicken, and black beans; cook, stirring occasionally, until cream cheese melts.

Spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons chicken mixture down center of each tortilla. Roll up tortillas, and place, seam side down, in a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and evenly pour cream over the top of the enchiladas.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly and enchiladas are heated through.

