School system chooses superintendent, also has budget crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama school system has named its interim superintendent to the position permanently while it's also dealing with financial struggles.

News outlets report the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to appoint Christie Finley as superintendent. The board also heard presentations from Deputy Superintendent of Finance Bob Hagood and an auditor about an October 2017 $5 million accounting error that could mean it won't have its required reserve of one month's operating expenses by September 2019.

The school district is projected to have $1.8 million in reserve by September 2019 rather than the roughly $18 million it should have saved. Board President Elisa Ferrell says the situation is a budget crisis.

Finley says officials need to examine what can be done soon to preserve the classroom environment.

