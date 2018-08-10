Mickey: Some isolated showers today

e are dealing with some isolated heavy rainfall moving through our area this morning.

This weekend, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks! 60 to 70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate.

Look for isolated showers taking us into this weekend. Highs should top out in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

Monday also brings a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look to be dry, with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

