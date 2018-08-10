UK economy picks up after winter freeze - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK economy picks up after winter freeze

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Britain's economy accelerated in the second quarter as warmer weather fueled construction and consumer spending after snow and ice curtailed activity in March.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in the three months through June compared with the previous quarter, when growth was 0.2 percent. The key services sector grew by 0.5 percent, and construction jumped by 0.9 percent.

"The economy picked up a little in the second quarter with both retail sales and construction helped by the good weather and rebounding from the effects of the snow earlier in the year," said Rob Kent-Smith of the ONS. "However, manufacturing continued to fall back from its high point at the end of last year and underlying growth remained modest by historical standards."

Kent-Smith noted that the U.K.'s trade deficit noticeably worsened as exports of cars and planes declined while import rose.

The report comes a week after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis, saying recent data showed the economy had rebounded from the first quarter's "temporary" slowdown. The hike pushed the rate up to 0.75 percent, which is still low by historical standards.

U.K. economic growth lags that of other major industrialized nations amid uncertainty over Britain's departure from European Union. Economists fear consumers and businesses will restrict spending amid growing concerns that Britain will leave the bloc without an agreement on future trading rules.

Surveys suggest that Brexit is weighing on confidence.

"The level of business optimism remains stubbornly subdued by historical standards, largely reflecting widespread concerns relating to Brexit," said Chris Williamson, economist at IHS Markit, which publishes a survey of business activity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:48:34 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:33:34 GMT
    Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

    More >>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:33:30 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

  • Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Friday, August 10 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:31:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:32:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly