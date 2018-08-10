Stop what you're doing: the first Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 teaser is here

Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.

By Megan Vick,

Everyone's favorite up-and-coming comedienne Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is back with her lovingly dysfunctional family in the first trailer for the second season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and she is looking lovelier than ever.

The one-minute teaser offers fans just a glimpse of what Midge's life is like after finally embracing her comedic alter-ego Mrs. Maisel at the end of Season 1. She's still working at the department store -- though she's now in the operator room -- but she's also moonlighting as a comic. On the plus side, it seems that she might have also been removed from the blacklist (not to be confused with The Blacklist) after her impromptu takedown of Sophie Lenon (Jane Lynch) last season. (That's probably not all that surprising since this is a show about the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and all, but it's nice to see it confirmed, you know?)

The most notable thing about the new footage, though, is that Midge is on the move. It looks like the entire family is going to the Catskills, and it is giving us very serious Dirty Dancing vibes. There's canoe riding and pageants, but in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it scene, Midge is seen slow dancing with a lovelorn looking Joel (Michael Zegen). The last time we saw Joel, he was reeling from the fact his estranged wife not only stole his stand-up comedy dream, but she was far better at it than he ever could be.

Could Midge and Joel find a way through their marital tribulations to a happy ending in Season 2? We doubt it will ever be that simple for those two. But we'll have fun watching them maybe try.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime.

