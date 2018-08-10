Jansen sent back to Los Angeles with irregular heartbeat

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) and pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrate the team's 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen went to the hospital with an irregular heartbeat before a game Thursday against Colorado and will be sent back to Los Angeles for more tests.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-5 win that Jansen was at the hotel earlier in the day and didn't feel right. Jansen called the trainer and was taken to the hospital.

Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat in the past. Roberts said the right-hander will visit his cardiologist in Los Angeles.

Roberts said the team is "holding out hope it's not too serious." Roberts didn't know if the team would make a roster move in Jansen's absence.

The Dodgers used Scott Alexander to close the ninth Thursday. Jansen has 32 saves this season.

