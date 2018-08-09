A's bolster deep bullpen by acquiring Twins closer Rodney - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A's bolster deep bullpen by acquiring Twins closer Rodney

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Fernando Rodney celebrates after the Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Fernando Rodney celebrates after the Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have acquired closer Fernando Rodney from the Minnesota Twins.

The A's sent minor league right-hander Dakota Chalmers to Minnesota on Thursday to complete the deal that adds more depth to Oakland's stellar bullpen.

The 41-year-old Rodney is 3-2 with 25 saves and a 3.09 ERA in 46 relief appearances for Minnesota this season. The right-handed Rodney has 325 career saves, 17th most in baseball history.

Oakland acquired former Mets closer Jeurys Familia last month to go along with Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino in one of baseball's deepest bullpens.

The 21-year-old Chalmers pitched five scoreless innings in two games for Class A Beloit this season. He is 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in four minor league seasons with Oakland.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

    Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:25:14 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:02:50 GMT
    (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...(Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...

    The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

    More >>

    The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

    More >>

  • Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:02:41 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Rescue team rushes to help ailing orca spotted off Canada

    Rescue team rushes to help ailing orca spotted off Canada

    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:22:19 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:02:37 GMT
    (Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
    Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.More >>
    Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly