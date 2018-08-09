FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm chances decrease this weekend

FIRST ALERT: Most of the rain has come to an end late this evening. We can't rule out a few isolated showers and storms in west Alabama tonight. Patchy fog will be possible Friday morning as people head out to work and to the bus stop. Morning temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Showers and storms will likely develop again Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. A few storms that form could be strong with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Coverage could be similar to today. Temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s.

The system responsible for all of the rain swings through tomorrow and that will mean a drier weekend.

Temperatures will likely climb back into the lower 90s this weekend with lower rain chances around 20 percent.

This weekend, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks! This includes 60-70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate.

Next week, more widely scattered showers and storms return and summery heat persists.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.