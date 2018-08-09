Birmingham school leaders pleased with first week of attendance

In years past, nurses made ink imprints of a baby's foot for security reasons and mementos for families. At Tuscaloosa’s DCH Regional Medical Center, nurses have updated that time-honored tradition with digital scanners.More >>
In years past, nurses made ink imprints of a baby's foot for security reasons and mementos for families. At Tuscaloosa’s DCH Regional Medical Center, nurses have updated that time-honored tradition with digital scanners.More >>
Birmingham city school officials say they're excited about the number of students who've shown up for this first week of class.More >>
Birmingham city school officials say they're excited about the number of students who've shown up for this first week of class.More >>
Briarwood Christian celebrated it's Bassmaster High School National Championship Thursday at the school. Anglers Tucker Smith, Grayson Morris, and J.T. Russell accepted the national championship trophy along with a $4,000 scholarship check.More >>
Briarwood Christian celebrated it's Bassmaster High School National Championship Thursday at the school. Anglers Tucker Smith, Grayson Morris, and J.T. Russell accepted the national championship trophy along with a $4,000 scholarship check.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have scheduled an informational meeting on the business watch program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 14 at police headquarters.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have scheduled an informational meeting on the business watch program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 14 at police headquarters.More >>
Police have a suspect in custody after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.More >>
Police have a suspect in custody after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.More >>