Stills, 2 other Dolphins protest during national anthem - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist. (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist. (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Kenny Stills and two other Miami Dolphins protested during the national anthem before Thursday's exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Receivers Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist, as he did during the anthem last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

There were no apparent demonstrations by the Buccaneers.

Stills kneeled during the anthem in the 2016-17 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.

The league and the players' union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, or remain in the locker room. The Dolphins issued a statement before training camp saying all options regarding the team's policy remain open.

