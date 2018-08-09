Tuscaloosa police want to start neighborhood watch for businesses

You've heard of neighborhood watch. Well, Tuscaloosa police wants to do the same thing when it comes to businesses.

Charles Spurlin has seen his fair share of crime in 40 years of being in business. His most recent experience happened this week inside The Shirt Shop.



"We had a shoplifter on Monday, a really nice-looking young lady who decided she wanted to put in something in her purse instead of paying for it," Spurlin said.

Tuscaloosa police want to make incidents like that happen less frequently by starting a business watch program

"For instance, if another business or retail store is having a shoplifting problem with a particular group, information can be more easily shared or passed from business to business," Captain Wayne Robertson said.

Police would encourage businesses to share information on what may be stolen from stores and who might be involved. That could include share info in small groups during meetings or social media groups. Spurlin thinks business watch could help a lot.

"We need to be more aware what's going on in our area," he said.

Tuscaloosa police have scheduled an informational meeting on the business watch program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 14 at police headquarters.

