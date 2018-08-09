Briarwood Christian wins Bassmaster High School National Championship

Briarwood Christian celebrated it's Bassmaster High School National Championship on Thursday at the school. Anglers Tucker Smith, Grayson Morris and J.T. Russell accepted the national championship trophy along a $4,000 scholarship check.

Smith, Morris and Russell combined to catch an 18-pound, 9-ounce limit of five bass in Saturday's final round to clinch the national title with a three-day total of 50 pounds, 2 ounces.

The Bassmaster National High School Championship was held at Kentucky Lake over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.