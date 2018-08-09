Carjacking suspect in custody after multiple wrecks during chase

Police have a suspect in custody after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.

Homewood police received a call around 2:55 p.m. of a carjacking involving a Corvette on the intersection of Oxmoor Road and St. Charles Street. They say a female victim said she was robbed at gunpoint and her Corvette was stolen.

Homewood Sgt. John Carr said the Corvette on Valley Ave. traveling westbound toward Green Springs. A pursuit took place after an officer unsuccessfully pulled over the driver.

The pursuit continued down Green Springs and onto I-65 N. Police say the first wreck occurred on I-65 at the University Blvd. exit. The suspect exited I-65 on 3rd Ave. N, where a second accident happened at the 3rd Ave. N and 17th St. N.

Police say the second accident caused the Corvette to lose a tire, which disabled it and ended the chase.

