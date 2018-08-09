17-year-old from Roebuck charged in Homewood carjacking

Police have charged a teenager after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.

Kenneth Wayne Watts, 17, of Roebuck is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude police. Police say he will be charged as an adult and could face more charges in Birmingham.

Homewood police received a call around 2:55 p.m. of a carjacking involving a Corvette on the intersection of Oxmoor Road and St. Charles Street. They say a female victim said she was robbed at gunpoint and her Corvette was stolen.

Homewood Sgt. John Carr said the Corvette on Valley Ave. traveling westbound toward Green Springs. A pursuit took place after an officer unsuccessfully pulled over the driver.

The pursuit continued down Green Springs and onto I-65 N. Police say the first wreck occurred on I-65 at the University Blvd. exit. The suspect exited I-65 on 3rd Ave. N, where a second accident happened at the 3rd Ave. N and 17th St. N.

Police say the second accident caused the Corvette to lose a tire, but the vehicle was not disabled. The suspect continued to the intersection of 3rd Ave. N and Carraway Blvd. where he caused a third wreck, which ended the car chase. Police say the suspect attempted to flee into some nearby kudzu but was caught and taken into custody without incident.

Sgt. Carr says the victim is being interviewed by police.

"This is very atypical for Homewood. We don't have stuff that happens like this very often. We got very fortunate today that our officers located the vehicle. It is a dangerous situation for everyone involved. Fortunately our victim was unharmed. She just lost a car and had to go through the experience of having a gun pointed at her," Sgt. Carr said.

