Man indicted on murder charge in Alabama captured in Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A man wanted in Alabama in connection to a child's death has been captured in Georgia.

News outlets report 24-year-old Noe Mateo was arrested Wednesday. DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris says in a release that Mateo was indicted on a capital murder charge this week for the February 2017 death of a young relative of his. Authorities haven't released the child's name.

Mateo lived with the child in Crossville at the time of the slaying. Few details have been released about the case. Court records say Mateo pleaded guilty last year to intimidating witnesses in the case. He was sentenced then to probation plus time already served in jail awaiting court.

Mateo is being held at a Cobb County jail while awaiting extradition to Alabama. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

