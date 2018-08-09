Former UFC champ says he was victim of Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.
Coleman released a statement Thursday saying he wants to cooperate with investigators.
He also says that he never saw or has any direct knowledge that Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995.
Coleman says previous comments attributed to him about Jordan in media reports weren't accurate or misconstrued.
Jordan has denied some wrestlers' claims that he was aware of the doctor's abuse.
Coleman wrestled for Ohio State in the late 1980s and later was an assistant coach there. He also wrestled at the 1992 Olympics.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
