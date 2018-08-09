Indians top Twins 5-4 on Michael Brantley's single in 9th

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Michael Brantley's ninth-inning single gave the Cleveland Indians a 5-4 win over Minnesota on Thursday, their second straight walk-off victory against the Twins.

Brantley grounded a 2-1 pitch off Addison Reed (1-6) past a diving Miguel Sano at first base to score Greg Allen, giving Cleveland another dramatic win.

Francisco Lindor's three-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday gave Cleveland a 5-2 victory. Brantley's hit set off another celebration as he was mobbed by his teammates after rounding first base.

Allen started the rally with a single off Reed and stole second with Lindor batting. Lindor's groundout to first moved Allen to third.

Andrew Miller (2-3) struck out a batter in the ninth. The left-hander made his fourth appearance since missing two months because of an inflamed right knee.

Minnesota rallied from a 4-0 deficit against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. Jake Cave's fifth-inning sacrifice fly scored a run before Jorge Polanco hit first home run of the season - a three-run shot in the sixth - to tie the game.

Polanco missed the first 80 games of the season because of a suspension for violating baseball's drug program.

Kluber appeared to be closing in on his 15th win, which would have tied him for the AL lead with New York's Luis Sevrino. But a couple of bad pitches and a misplay by right fielder Melky Cabrera prevented that.

Bobby Wilson singled to lead off the inning. Eddie Rosario hit a towering fly to right with one out. Cabrera drifted to the wall and attempted a leaping catch, but the ball popped out his glove as he fell to the ground and Roasrio was credited with a single.

Polanco followed with his home run to right on a 1-0 pitch. Kluber strick out the next two hitters and stranded a runner in the seventh, but was done for the day after 117 pitches.

Lindor had three RBIs. His two-run double in the second put Cleveland ahead and he added an RBI double in the fourth.

Yonder Alonso, who started the game in a 3-for-36 slump, hit a leadoff homer in the second.

Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed four runs and walked a career-high six batters in four innings.

Cleveland outfielder Leyons Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He has an unspecified illness, and Indians President Chris Antonetti said Martin could be out for longer than 10 days.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Robbie Grossman (strained right hamstring), who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 6, will join the team in Detroit to continue his rehab.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin (strained right hamstring) threw three scoreless innings on a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 6.14 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season in the series opener at Detroit, facing Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-4, 4.31 ERA).

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (6-2, 4.58 ERA) takes on White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (3-3, 2.94 ERA) as Cleveland begins a six-game road trip.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.