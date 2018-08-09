FIRST ALERT: Storms will persist through the evening hours, especially south

Still tracking strong clusters of rain and storms, especially south of I-20. Storms are moving east and east-northeast with time and the greatest chance through the evening hours sets up along and south of a line from Fayette to Morris to Jacksonville. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph which could cause tree damage and power outages, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures have reached the upper 80s and lower 90s in some places and in others have been cooled to the lower 70s due to rain.

Showers and storms will be ongoing through the early evening hours and then tend to fade in coverage. More showers and storms develop tomorrow and as early as the morning hours. We will see a 60% coverage of rain and storms on Friday. If you are going to the concert at Oak Mountain on Friday, the chance for showers and storms remains early on.

The system responsible for all of the rain swings through tomorrow and that will mean a drier weekend.

This weekend, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks! 60-70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 pm and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate.

I have hot temperatures and only slight rain chances in the weekend forecast.

Next week, more widely scattered showers and storms return and summery heat persists.

