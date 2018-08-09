Demi Lovato cancels tour dates to focus on recovery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Demi Lovato cancels tour dates to focus on recovery

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery. Over the weekend Lovato... (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery. Over the weekend Lovato...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Demi Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery.

The singer was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September and in South America in November, but announced Thursday that she would not perform the shows.

Over the weekend Lovato checked out of the hospital she was rushed to on July 24 for a reported overdose. The 25-year-old wrote a lengthy post Sunday on Instagram, saying she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

Lovato has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March but recently relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June. The track hit a new peak this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 47.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:54 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:54:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

  • Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:30:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly